First GOP member of Congress calls on Matt Gaetz to resign
Published
Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger became the first congressional Republican to call on his colleague from Florida, Rep. Matt Gaetz, to resign...Full Article
Published
Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger became the first congressional Republican to call on his colleague from Florida, Rep. Matt Gaetz, to resign...Full Article
CNN’s Dana Bash revealed that she received several texts from some of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s current and former Republican..