Archaeologists discovered 3,000-year-old 'lost golden city' in Egypt
Published
An Egyptian archaeological mission announced the discovery of 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor.Full Article
Published
An Egyptian archaeological mission announced the discovery of 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor.Full Article
A 3,000-year-old lost golden city has been unearthed in the southern city of Luxor, a discovery that could be the most significant..
ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT — The New York Times reports that archaeologists digging at an ancient Egyptian site called Taposiris Magna, in..