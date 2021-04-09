Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Philip - Queen Elizabeth's husband - has died at the age of 99.
He passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle this morning, Buckingham Palace has said