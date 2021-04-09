EU regulator reviewing possible links between Johnson & Johnson jab and blood clots
Europe's drugs regulator is reviewing possible links between blood clots and Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.Full Article
It comes after the regulator said there was a possible link between very rare cases of blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Ministers are trying to dispel fears over the AstraZeneca vaccine, as a trial on children was paused for possible links to blood..