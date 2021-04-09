Blow to US vaccination campaign as J&J ‘one-shot’ vaccine deliveries plummet
Published
Biden officials allocate just 700,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for next week, down from 5m, after error in vaccine productionFull Article
Published
Biden officials allocate just 700,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for next week, down from 5m, after error in vaccine productionFull Article
Germany's vaccination campaign is running sluggishly, but that's about to change quickly. The situation could ease considerably --..