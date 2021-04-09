Britain mourns the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourners in the UK paid tribute to Prince Philip after Buckingham Palace announced his death on April 9, 2021.
Here's everything you need to know about the late Prince Philip, his role in the royal family, his children and funeral..
Prince Philip, , Duke of Edinburgh, Dead at 99.
Buckingham Palace announced his death on April 9.
It is with deep sorrow..