J&J Covid-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots, AstraZeneca probe grows
Published
Europe's drug regulator said it is reviewing reports of rare blood clots in four people who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.Full Article
Published
Europe's drug regulator said it is reviewing reports of rare blood clots in four people who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.Full Article
Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, says its review “confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing..
Local health experts speak on Astrazeneca vaccine