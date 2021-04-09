How the Soviets shocked the world by launching Yuri Gagarin as the first man into space

USATODAY.com

On April 12, 1960, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to fly into space, which ratcheted up the space race during the Cold War.
 

