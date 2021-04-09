Prince Philip has died. This is what will happen now
At his own request, the Duke of Edinburgh will not have a public funeral. Instead, there will be a private service and he will one day be buried alongside the Queen.Full Article
ET Canada shines a light on the private life of Prince Philip as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Princess Anne says “life without” her father Prince Philip will be “completely different” following his passing on Friday..