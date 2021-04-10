Kyiv’s Western Backers Call On Russia To Calm Tensions In Eastern Ukraine

Eurasia Review

(RFE/RL) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with the French and German foreign ministers the need for Russia to stop its military buildup in the occupied Crimean Peninsula and near Ukraine’s borders, its "provocations" in eastern Ukraine, and its "inflammatory rhetoric," according to the State...

