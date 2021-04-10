Prince Philip: Queen Elizabeth was ‘steady, calm’ ahead of Duke of Edinburgh’s death
Published
Queen Elizabeth II was at peace with the ever-increasing possibility of losing her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip following years of...Full Article
Published
Queen Elizabeth II was at peace with the ever-increasing possibility of losing her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip following years of...Full Article
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday morning at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family confirmed.
While the world pauses to pay tribute to Prince Philip, what happens next? Queen Elizabeth has officially entered an eight-day..