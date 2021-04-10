'Big Brother UK' Legend Nikki Grahame Dead at 38
Nikki Grahame has died at the age of 38 following her battle with anorexia. After news of her death, the 'Big Brother' world is reacting.Full Article
The TV personality's tragic passing was announced by her close friend.
Nikki Grahame, who competed on Big Brother UK, has died following a longtime battle with anorexia. She was 38. The British reality..