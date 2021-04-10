Retracing Toni Henthorn's final steps

In September 2012, Harold and Toni Henthorn set out on an anniversary hike in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. A few hours into the hike, Toni fell off a cliff to her death. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reflects on the circumstances of Harold Henthorn -- who has lost two wives to bizarre accidents. Is he the unluckiest man alive or is he a murderer? Watch "The Accidental Husband" Saturday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

