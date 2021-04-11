Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Set New Standard at WrestleMania 37, Night 1

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Set New Standard at WrestleMania 37, Night 1

Upworthy

Published

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just reset the bar at WrestleMania 37. When Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley went on first Saturday...

Full Article