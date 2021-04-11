Businessinsider.co.za | NASA shares breathtaking image of blue dunes on Mars
Published
The photo of a section of the sea of dunes, covering an area the size of Texas, was captured by Nasa's Mars Odyssey orbiter.Full Article
Published
The photo of a section of the sea of dunes, covering an area the size of Texas, was captured by Nasa's Mars Odyssey orbiter.Full Article
The photo of a section of the sea of dunes, covering an area the size of Texas, was captured by Nasa's Mars Odyssey orbiter.
You've likely heard of blue moons, but have you heard of blue dunes? Specifically, blues dunes on Mars.
If not, have no..