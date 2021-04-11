Who can claim sunken treasure from Spanish galleon San Jose?

Colombia says it has located the Spanish galleon San Jose, considered to be the holy grail of shipwrecks among treasure hunters. Its cargo could be worth billions of dollars. The Colombian and Spanish governments as well as a U.S. salvage company are fighting over who has legal claim to the loot. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman and Paul Johnston, curator of maritime history at the Smithsonian Institution, join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the controversy.