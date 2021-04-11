Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Iran on Sunday described a blackout at its underground Natanz atomic facility an act of "nuclear terrorism," raising regional tensions.Full Article
Iran's underground Natanz nuclear facility lost power Sunday just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges capable of..