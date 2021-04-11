Iran Says Blackout At Natanz Nuclear Site Act Of ‘Nuclear Terrorism’

(RFE/RL) -- Iran has described a blackout at its Natanz nuclear site as an act of "nuclear terrorism," without specifying what country or entity might be behind the alleged sabotage.
Tehran had earlier said an "accident" on April 11 had caused a power failure at Natanz, one of the country's most secured underground...
