News24.com | Prince Harry arrives in the UK without Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip's funeral
The service for Prince Philip will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, 17 April.Full Article
Meghan will not attend as she had been advised not to travel by her physician.
Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in the UK and is in quarantine ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.