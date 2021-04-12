Prince Harry arrives in London for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral: Report

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has flown in from his California home to London to attend grandfather Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday, according to a UK media report on Monday (April 12). The 36-year-old was seen getting off a British Airways flight from Los Angeles that arrived at Heathrow Airport at 1.15pm local time on Sunday and was taken to Kensington Palace, his former London home, 'The Sun' newspaper said. The face-masked royal, the sixth in line to the British throne, was met by security staff and driven off in a black Range Rover.