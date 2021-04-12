Regeneron to request FDA clearance to use Covid antibody drug as a preventative treatment
Published
Regeneron said a phase three clinical trial of the drug reduced the risk of symptomatic infections in individuals by 81%.Full Article
Published
Regeneron said a phase three clinical trial of the drug reduced the risk of symptomatic infections in individuals by 81%.Full Article
Drug maker Regeneron has just released data from their phase 3 clinical trial showing their antibody cocktail, when given to..
Company to ask FDA to expand use of antibody cocktail as preventive treatment