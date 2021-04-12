Cosmonaut doubts official version of Yuri Gagarin's death

Pilot-cosmonaut Boris Volynov cast doubts on the opinion voiced by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov about the reasons that led to the death of first man in space, Yuri Gagarin. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Volynov, Twice Hero of the Soviet Union, the last living member of the first detachment of cosmonauts, said that the version voiced by Alexei Leonov, first spacewalker, about Gagarin's death does not hold water. Leonov earlier said that, as he believes, Gagarin's plane crashed due to the careless maneuver of the Su-15 fighter aircraft, the presence of which in the area of ​​the training flight had not been approved.