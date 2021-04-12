'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive...Full Article
There were no immediate reports of injuries or death, but government officials were scrambling to respond to the Monday eruption,..