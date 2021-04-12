Russia suspends air communication with Turkey

Russia has decided to suspend air communication with Turkey against the background of the depreciating epidemiological situation in Turkey, RBC reports with reference to a source in one of the airlines, as well as a federal official. On April 12, operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus decided to partially restrict flights to Turkey for a month and a half - from April 15 to June 1. The new measures will affect charter flights; it remains unclear whether regular flights will be suspended as well. One of the sources explained that Russian tourists would not be evacuated from Turkey. They will be leaving the country as planned.