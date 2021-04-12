Google and Apple block NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app update over privacy issues
Google and Apple have blocked a recent update to the UK's NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app over location sharing privacy issues.Full Article
Tech companies feared refresh would breach privacy rules set out in agreement last year with government
An update to the NHS COVID-19 app has been delayed after it was blocked by Apple and Google on privacy grounds.