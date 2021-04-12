Multiple people shot at Austin-East High School in Knoxville
Police have responded to a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville that has injured multiple people, including a police officer.Full Article
**MUST CREDIT WATE**A confrontation in a Tennessee high school that involved police officers responding to a report of a possible..
Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, police said.