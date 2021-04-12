Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that left girl with brain injury
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid — the son of head coach Andy Reid — has been charged with DWI in a Missouri car...Full Article
Ariel Young, girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid, likely has permanent brain damage: attorney