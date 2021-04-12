Some blood pressure medication linked to higher risk of skin cancer, study finds
Published
A Canadian study has found that certain blood-pressure medications are linked to a higher risk of skin cancer in seniors.Full Article
Published
A Canadian study has found that certain blood-pressure medications are linked to a higher risk of skin cancer in seniors.Full Article
A new research has found that when people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) develop high blood pressure, the type of..
In 1996, this writer came across an instance in which physicians with the help of modern medical technology saved a life in an..