Gun Background Checks Soared During Pandemic

Watch VideoThe FBI processed a record high number of gun background checks in March — nearly 4.7 million in one month. The agency is able to make an immediate determination about 90% of the time, but what happens when it can't?
Federal law gives the National Instant Criminal Background Check System three business days to...
Watch VideoThe FBI processed a record high number of gun background checks in March — nearly 4.7 million in one month. The agency is able to make an immediate determination about 90% of the time, but what happens when it can't?