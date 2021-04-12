Land Rover 'gun bus' to carry Prince Philip's casket to funeral
Published
Prince Philip's casket will be carried to his funeral on a Land Rover customized for the purpose. The vehicle was original built as a...Full Article
Published
Prince Philip's casket will be carried to his funeral on a Land Rover customized for the purpose. The vehicle was original built as a...Full Article
OPINION: As the clock ticks down towards Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's funeral tomorrow more details are emerging, including..
Prince Philip helped design a custom Land Rover hearse that will be used at his funeral on Saturday (4/17). Take a look.