Kim Potter identified as officer who shot Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center
Published
The police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center Sunday afternoon was identified as Kim Potter by the...Full Article
Published
The police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center Sunday afternoon was identified as Kim Potter by the...Full Article
Chicago Police on Monday evening said they are deploying additional resources to the downtown area and business corridors, and..
POLICE NOW CALLING THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A 20 YEAR OLD BLACK MAN IN A MINNEAPOLIS SUBURB... AN ACCIDENT.