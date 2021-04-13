Domino’s to launch robotic pizza delivery service in Houston
Delivery service will eventually expand to other locations as part of partnership between pizza company and startup NuroFull Article
The partnership between the and robotics company and the Michigan-based pizza chain was first announced in June 2019. From the..
The news comes shortly after another major fast-casual chain invested in delivery robotics.