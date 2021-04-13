Terms and conditions: How to get your refund from Air Canada
Published
Canadians can now apply for refunds from Air Canada for cancelled flights as part of the government's financial assistance package to the embattled airline.Full Article
Published
Canadians can now apply for refunds from Air Canada for cancelled flights as part of the government's financial assistance package to the embattled airline.Full Article
When talks about airline bailouts around the world were in full force a year ago, there was skepticism that the Canadian government..