Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray suffers torn ACL in left knee, out indefinitely
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who is averaging 21.2 PPG this season, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on what appeared to be a...Full Article
Guard Jamal Murray will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL
Murray suffered the non-contact injury during Monday's game against the Warriors