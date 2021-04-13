Japan Allows Treated Water to Be Released from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

HNGN

On Tuesday, the Japanese government decided to start releasing radioactive water that has been treated from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, deliberated in the last two years. Many oppose the tainted water release into the Pacific Ocean, especially fishermen and residents near the area.

