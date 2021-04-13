‘American Idol’ 2021: Why did Wyatt Pike drop out?
Published
After revealing that Wyatt Pike made the "American Idol" top 12, host Ryan Seacrest said the singer from Park City had to unexpectedly...Full Article
Published
After revealing that Wyatt Pike made the "American Idol" top 12, host Ryan Seacrest said the singer from Park City had to unexpectedly...Full Article
Wyatt Pike quits 'American Idol' in shocking exit after making top 12
The mysterious departure came right after he wowed the judges.