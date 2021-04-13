Brooklyn Center officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resigns, as does police chief
Published
Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter resigned Tuesday, two days after she fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.Full Article
Published
Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter resigned Tuesday, two days after she fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.Full Article
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott says that the police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright along with Police..
Minnesota authorities claim the police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop mistakenly used her firearm.