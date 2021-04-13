Derek Chauvin trial: Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd
Published
Former Officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because of his frantic resistance, a use-of-force...Full Article
Published
Former Officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because of his frantic resistance, a use-of-force...Full Article
Six people testified in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday, including use-of-force expert Barry Brodd, who said Chauvin was..
For the first time, Shawanda Hill took the stand. She was in the SUV with George Floyd the day he died (1:19) WCCO 4 News At 5 -..