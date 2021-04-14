Biden Urges Putin To Ease Tensions At Ukrainian Border, Proposes Summit

(RFE/RL) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his Russian counterpart to take measures to ease mounting tensions with Ukraine and proposed a summit between the two leaders in a third country as Washington and NATO reaffirmed their support for Kyiv.
In a phone call with Vladimir Putin on April 13, Biden "voiced our concerns...
(RFE/RL) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his Russian counterpart to take measures to ease mounting tensions with Ukraine and proposed a summit between the two leaders in a third country as Washington and NATO reaffirmed their support for Kyiv.