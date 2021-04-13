Watch VideoPrices at grocery stores have been on the rise lately, and a new report says that's unlikely to change. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly consumer price index Tuesday. It shows the price of fruits and vegetables has gone up 2% since February. Meat, fish, and eggs have likewise gone up by a little less...Full Article
Grocery Prices Are Up, And Experts Say That Won't Change Soon
Newsy0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Grocery Prices
Grocery Prices are going up. The Suez Canal fiasco is one reason but the others are factors in our own economy.
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN