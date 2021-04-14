Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28. Speaker of the House...Full Article
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.“I am..
President Joe Biden may be delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress towards the end of April.