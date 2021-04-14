President Joe Biden is slated to withdraw all remaining United States troops from Afghanistan by September 11. This date would be the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that prompted the US' involvement in its longest war.Full Article
Joe Biden Administration to Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan by September 11
