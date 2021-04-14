Coinbase CEO says regulation is one of the biggest threats to crypto
Published
Coinbase is set to become the first major crypto company to go public in the U.S. after it hits the markets through a direct listing Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Coinbase is set to become the first major crypto company to go public in the U.S. after it hits the markets through a direct listing Wednesday.Full Article
Coinbase's CEO saying that regulation is one of the biggest risks when it comes to cryptocurrency, here's what Jim Cramer says.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC that as his company goes public, it will also attract "scrutiny about what we're doing."