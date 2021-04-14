Shonda Rhimes Shocked by 'Bridgerton' Backlash to Rege-Jean Page Exit

Shonda Rhimes Shocked by 'Bridgerton' Backlash to Rege-Jean Page Exit

Upworthy

Published

Shonda Rhimes is shocked that Bridgerton fans are so shocked by the news that breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for...

Full Article