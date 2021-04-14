Bernie Madoff Dead at 82; Disgraced Investor Ran Biggest Ponzi Scheme in History
The one-time chairman of the Nasdaq Stock Market and a fixture on Wall Street for decades shocked the world in December 2008 when he...Full Article
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Disgraced financier Bernie Madoff died April 14, 2021 in federal prison while serving a 150-year sentence for orchestrating the..