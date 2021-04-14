Posts Falsely Identify Suspect in Fatal Shooting as George Floyd’s Brother

Posts Falsely Identify Suspect in Fatal Shooting as George Floyd’s Brother

FactCheck.org

Published

Viral Facebook posts falsely claim Dejywan Floyd -- a Black man arrested April 1 in the fatal shooting of a woman in North Carolina -- is George Floyd's brother. There is no evidence the suspect is the brother of George Floyd, a Black man whose death in police custody led to months of protests against racial injustice.

Full Article