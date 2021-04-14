Viral Facebook posts falsely claim Dejywan Floyd -- a Black man arrested April 1 in the fatal shooting of a woman in North Carolina -- is George Floyd's brother. There is no evidence the suspect is the brother of George Floyd, a Black man whose death in police custody led to months of protests against racial injustice.Full Article
Posts Falsely Identify Suspect in Fatal Shooting as George Floyd’s Brother
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Here Are The Takeaways from Day 11 of the Derek Chauvin Trial.
George Floyd’s brother testified tearfully about their childhood. The trial continued with the backdrop of a fatal police..
NYTimes.com