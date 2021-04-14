Paul Flores charged with murder in connection with 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart
Published
Charges have been filed against Paul Flores and his father, Ruben, in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin...Full Article
Published
Charges have been filed against Paul Flores and his father, Ruben, in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin...Full Article
In May of 1996, Kristin Smart of Stockton disappeared while a freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis..
Authorities have arrested a San Pedro man in connection with the 1996 San Luis Obispo disappearance of 19-year-old Kristin Smart.