Airlines Pack Planes as CDC Study Says Keep Middle Seats Free
Published
A CDC study found that blocking off middle seats significantly reduced risk. Every major U.S. airline but one has been filling them for months.Full Article
Published
A CDC study found that blocking off middle seats significantly reduced risk. Every major U.S. airline but one has been filling them for months.Full Article
A new study says leaving middle seats open could give airline passengers more protection from the virus that causes..
US airlines have indicated they won't follow the recommendations in the 2017 study and will continue to fill planes. But profit..