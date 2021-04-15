President Biden On The Way Forward In Afghanistan – Transcript

President Biden On The Way Forward In Afghanistan – Transcript

Good afternoon.  I’m speaking to you today from the Roosevelt — the Treaty Room in the White House.  The same spot where, on October of 2001, President George W. Bush informed our nation that the United States military had begun strikes on terrorist training camps in Afghanistan.  It was just weeks — just weeks after the...

