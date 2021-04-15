Gucci heirs worry over family depiction in Ridley Scott film
Published
MILAN (AP) — The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house that bears his name nearly a century ago in...Full Article
Published
MILAN (AP) — The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house that bears his name nearly a century ago in...Full Article
Guccio Gucci's great-grandchildren say they are "truly disappointed" with their family's depiction in a new film starring Lady Gaga..